Illinois City Named 'Most Miserable City' In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

December 15, 2023

Sunset in Cicero
Photo: iStockphoto

Would you consider your city a miserable place to live?

Many residents in these cities would. Travel A Lot put together a list of cities in each state where residents are the most miserable around the country based on poverty levels, income in comparison to the national average, crime rates, and high school graduation rate.

According to the list, the most miserable place to live in all of Illinois is Cicero. 48% of Cicero residents live below general poverty levels and unemployment rates are 41% above than the national average. Travel A Lot mentioned that only 65.9% of Cicero residents are in the work force.

Here is what Travel A Lot had to say about the most miserable city in Illinois:

"Since 2010, the population of Cicero has decreased by 3.1% to 81,597 residents. The median income here is around $44,110 with about 65.9% of the population in the workforce. The income per capita, however, is about 48% below the national average and the unemployment rate is 41% above the national rate. The plus side for Cicero is that it is a safe city. Both property and overall crime are below the national average while violent crime is equal to the national average. If you're looking for a sunshinier place, we suggest the happiest city in Illinois, Aurora."

For a continued list of the most miserable places to live around the country visit travel.alot.com.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.