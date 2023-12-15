Illinois City Named 'Most Miserable City' In The Entire State

Would you consider your city a miserable place to live?

Many residents in these cities would. Travel A Lot put together a list of cities in each state where residents are the most miserable around the country based on poverty levels, income in comparison to the national average, crime rates, and high school graduation rate.

According to the list, the most miserable place to live in all of Illinois is Cicero. 48% of Cicero residents live below general poverty levels and unemployment rates are 41% above than the national average. Travel A Lot mentioned that only 65.9% of Cicero residents are in the work force.

Here is what Travel A Lot had to say about the most miserable city in Illinois:

"Since 2010, the population of Cicero has decreased by 3.1% to 81,597 residents. The median income here is around $44,110 with about 65.9% of the population in the workforce. The income per capita, however, is about 48% below the national average and the unemployment rate is 41% above the national rate. The plus side for Cicero is that it is a safe city. Both property and overall crime are below the national average while violent crime is equal to the national average. If you're looking for a sunshinier place, we suggest the happiest city in Illinois, Aurora."

