Kanye West & Kid Cudi End Their Beef After Reuniting At ‘Vultures’ Event

Kanye West and Kid Cudi were an undefeated duo in the rap game until early 2022 when they fell out due to several reasons. Ye apparently felt some type of way about Cudder continuing his friendship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her now-former boyfriend Pete Davidson. As a form of retaliation, West removed Cudi from his Donda 2 album. That moved prompted Cudi to cut all ties with Ye, who went off on Cudi a series of social media posts.



“Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f**kin dinosaur hahaha,” Cudi responded last year. “Everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother.”



Even when Cudi and Ye appeared on Pusha T's song "Rock N' Roll" off his It's Almost Dry album, Cudi swore that he and Ye still weren't friends. Cudi also told Esquire last August that it would "take a motherf***ing miracle for me and that man to be friends again."



It looks like that miracle has finally happened. Ye and Ty didn't drop their Vultures album as planned, but they gave the fans something that was definitely worth the wait. See more video of Kanye West and Kid Cudi's reunion below.