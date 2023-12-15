Kanye West & Kid Cudi End Their Beef After Reuniting At ‘Vultures’ Event
By Tony M. Centeno
December 15, 2023
Kanye West and Kid Cudi have put their past issues behind them.
In the early hours of Friday morning, December 15, the KIDS SEE GHOSTS rappers reunited for the first time in years during Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures rave in Las Vegas. During the event, Ye and Ty debuted their song "Gun To My Head" which actually features Cudi. In numerous videos that were posted to social media, fans can see Kanye and Cudi hugging, laughing and chopping it up as if they never beefed at all. It's a clear sign that the two have reconciled following their rift.
Kanye West and Kid Cudi were an undefeated duo in the rap game until early 2022 when they fell out due to several reasons. Ye apparently felt some type of way about Cudder continuing his friendship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her now-former boyfriend Pete Davidson. As a form of retaliation, West removed Cudi from his Donda 2 album. That moved prompted Cudi to cut all ties with Ye, who went off on Cudi a series of social media posts.
“Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f**kin dinosaur hahaha,” Cudi responded last year. “Everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother.”
Even when Cudi and Ye appeared on Pusha T's song "Rock N' Roll" off his It's Almost Dry album, Cudi swore that he and Ye still weren't friends. Cudi also told Esquire last August that it would "take a motherf***ing miracle for me and that man to be friends again."
It looks like that miracle has finally happened. Ye and Ty didn't drop their Vultures album as planned, but they gave the fans something that was definitely worth the wait. See more video of Kanye West and Kid Cudi's reunion below.
New Kid Cudi’s vocals on a new Ye album is what the world needed to heal pic.twitter.com/T39zKhIlP3— Donda Times (@dondatimes) December 15, 2023
KANYE WEST HUGGING KID CUDI AT THE VULTURES LISTENING PARTY pic.twitter.com/CjivN6K6pL— . (@sumit9539) December 15, 2023
KANYE AND KID CUDI LINKED UP AND VULTURES LISTENING PARTY pic.twitter.com/v6jV58pd1y— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 15, 2023