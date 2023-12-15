Kanye West & Kid Cudi End Their Beef After Reuniting At ‘Vultures’ Event

By Tony M. Centeno

December 15, 2023

Kanye West & Kid Cudi
Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West and Kid Cudi have put their past issues behind them.

In the early hours of Friday morning, December 15, the KIDS SEE GHOSTS rappers reunited for the first time in years during Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures rave in Las Vegas. During the event, Ye and Ty debuted their song "Gun To My Head" which actually features Cudi. In numerous videos that were posted to social media, fans can see Kanye and Cudi hugging, laughing and chopping it up as if they never beefed at all. It's a clear sign that the two have reconciled following their rift.

Kanye West and Kid Cudi were an undefeated duo in the rap game until early 2022 when they fell out due to several reasons. Ye apparently felt some type of way about Cudder continuing his friendship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her now-former boyfriend Pete Davidson. As a form of retaliation, West removed Cudi from his Donda 2 album. That moved prompted Cudi to cut all ties with Ye, who went off on Cudi a series of social media posts.

“Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f**kin dinosaur hahaha,” Cudi responded last year. “Everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother.”

Even when Cudi and Ye appeared on Pusha T's song "Rock N' Roll" off his It's Almost Dry album, Cudi swore that he and Ye still weren't friends. Cudi also told Esquire last August that it would "take a motherf***ing miracle for me and that man to be friends again."

It looks like that miracle has finally happened. Ye and Ty didn't drop their Vultures album as planned, but they gave the fans something that was definitely worth the wait. See more video of Kanye West and Kid Cudi's reunion below.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.