Lead Contamination In Fruit Puree Pouches May Have Been 'Intentional Act'

Investigators with the Food and Drug Administration believe that a recent recall of fruit puree pouches over high levels of lead was the result of an "intentional act."

"We're still in the midst of our investigation. But so far, all of the signals we're getting lead to an intentional act on the part of someone in the supply chain, and we're trying to sort of figure that out," FDA Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods Jim Jones told Politico.

The FDA has received at least 65 reports of children under the age of six getting sick after eating apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches sold by WanaBana, Weis, and Schnucks.

Jones told Politico that the investigation into the lead contamination is focused on an Austrofoods manufacturing facility and Negasmart in Ecuador. Austrofoods said that it received the cinnamon used to make the fruit puree pouches from Negasmart, which is currently facing an "Ecuadorian administrative sanctions process" due to high levels of lead in the cinnamon produced by the company.

FDA officials are still trying to determine who contaminated the cinnamon and why they did it. They believe that the contamination may be economically motivated.

"We're going to chase that data and find whoever was responsible and hold them accountable," Jones said.