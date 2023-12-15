Massachusetts City Named 'Most Miserable City' In The Entire State

Would you consider your city a miserable place to live?

Many residents in these cities would. Travel A Lot put together a list of cities in each state where residents are the most miserable around the country based on poverty levels, income in comparison to the national average, crime rates, and high school graduation rate.

According to the list, the most miserable place to live in all of Massachusetts is Springfield. 28.7% of Springfield residents live below general poverty levels and the violent crime rate is 160% higher than the national average. Travel A Lot mentioned that the average income of a Springfield resident is $37,118.

Here is what Travel A Lot had to say about the most miserable city in Massachusetts:

"With a huge capital city such as Boston, one would automatically assume that the most misery would be found in the big city. However, it turns out that Springfield, with a population of 155,032 residents is the clear winner for the state. The median household income here is $37,118 with about 28.7% living below the poverty line. The crime rate in Springfield is 40% higher than the national average and the violent crime rate is up 160% higher. That's a 1 in 28 chance that a resident will become a victim. When it comes to crime rates, the happiest city in Massachusetts—Boston—is actually the safer city at just 2% higher than the national crime rate, giving citizens a 1 in 38 chance of becoming a victim."

For a continued list of the most miserable places to live around the country visit travel.alot.com.