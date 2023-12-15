Mayim Bialik Is 'No Longer Hosting' 'Jeopardy'

When asked for a comment, reps for Jeopardy told USA Today, "Mayim Bialik has announced she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy! We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials."

The actress was first announced as a host in July of 2022, and since then has made some headlines over her role, but she later walked off the job during the summer, reportedly in solidarity with striking Hollywood writers.