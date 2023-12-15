Michigan City Named 'Most Miserable City' In The Entire State

Would you consider your city a miserable place to live?

Many residents in these cities would. Travel A Lot put together a list of cities in each state where residents are the most miserable around the country based on poverty levels, income in comparison to the national average, crime rates, and high school graduation rate.

According to the list, the most miserable place to live in all of Michigan is Detroit. 37.9% of Detroit residents live below general poverty levels as the population continues to decline. Travel A Lot mentioned that the average income of a Detroit resident is less than $28,000 per year.

Here is what Travel A Lot had to say about the most miserable city in Michigan:

"The population in Detroit has fallen about 5.8% since 2010 to 672,662 residents, of which, 37.9% live below the poverty rate—more than double the national average. Detroit has the highest poverty rate of any city in the United States. The median household income in Detroit is just $27,838. The crime rate in Detroit is 145% higher than the national average with violent crime rising 428% above the national average. In 2018, 261 murders were reported in Detroit, giving the city a 38.9% murder rate. The citizens have a 1 in 16 chance of becoming a victim. The happier—and safer option would be Grand Rapids."

