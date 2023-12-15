Minnesota City Named 'Most Miserable City' In The Entire State

Would you consider your city a miserable place to live?

Many residents in these cities would. Travel A Lot put together a list of cities in each state where residents are the most miserable around the country based on poverty levels, income in comparison to the national average, crime rates, and high school graduation rate.

According to the list, the most miserable place to live in all of Minnesota is Duluth. Crime rates in Duluth are 80% higher than the national average and violent crime is 6% higher.

Here is what Travel A Lot had to say about the most miserable city in Minnesota:

"As far as miserable cities go, you could do worse than Duluth, which scored number 506 out of 1,000 of the most miserable cities in the country. Unemployment is even lower than the national average in Duluth, at 3.7%. However, the income per capita in Duluth is $27,323 which is lower than Minnesota's average of $33,225. The crime rate isn't too bad at 80% higher than the national average, and violent crime is only about 6% higher than the national average. This gives residents a 1 in 22 chance of becoming a victim. As a matter of fact, Minnesota is regarded as the safest state in the country."

