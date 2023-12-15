Nebraska City Named 'Most Miserable City' In The Entire State

Would you consider your city a miserable place to live?

Many residents in these cities would. Travel A Lot put together a list of cities in each state where residents are the most miserable around the country based on poverty levels, income in comparison to the national average, crime rates, and high school graduation rate.

According to the list, the most miserable place to live in all of Nebraska is Omaha. The violent crime rate in Omaha is 56% higher than the national average and violent crimes are 47% higher. 15.1% of Omaha residents are living in poverty.

Here is what Travel A Lot had to say about the most miserable city in Nebraska:

"In Omaha, the residents don't have too much to be miserable about, however, it does rank on our most miserable cities list for several reasons. With a population of 468,262 residents, the median household income is around $53,789 which isn't too much lower than the national average. Also, only about 15.1% of the residents live at or below the poverty line, which is right on par with the national average. The biggest concern in Omaha is actually the crime rate which is 56% higher than the national average. There were 560 violent crimes reported in Omaha in 2018 per capita. That is 47% higher than the national average, giving residents a 1 in 25 chance of becoming a victim."

For a continued list of the most miserable places to live around the country visit travel.alot.com.