New Poll Shows How Americans Feel About Potential Trump-Biden Rematch

A new poll shows that most Americans aren't excited about a potential rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Most U.S. adults are reportedly dissatisfied with both candidates, according to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs poll released on Thursday (December 14). An estimated 56% said they would be "very" or "somewhat" dissatisfied if Biden were the Democratic nominee, while 58% said they'd be dissatisfied if Trump, who currently faces 91 charges in four indictments, were the Republican nominee.

Additionally, an estimated 28% said they would be dissatisfied if both Biden and Trump were their party's respective nominees, which included 43% of independent respondents.

“Probably the best way to put it is, I find it sad for our country that that’s our best choices,” said Randy Johnson, 64, a registered Republican from Monett, Missouri.

Johnson said he wishes there was a legitimate third party option, but claimed the political system, instead, will likely narrow his choices "down to the lesser of two evils."

Last month, a poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College showed that Trump had a considerable lead over Biden in five of the six key battleground states. Trump reportedly led Biden by a 52% to 41% margin in Nevada, a 49% to 44% margin in Georgia, a 49% to 44% margin in Arizona, a 48% to 43% margin in Michigan and a 48% to 44% margin in Pennsylvania.

Biden reportedly has a 47% to 45% edge over Trump in Wisconsin.

The former president is currently the likeliest candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, holding a significant lead over several former political allies turned rivals in several polls. Trump was reported to have had a nearly 30-point lead over all other declared Republican presidential candidates in Iowa months ahead of the Iowa caucus, according to the NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll conducted by Iowa pollster J. Ann Selzer released on October 30.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris officially announced their re-election campaign in April.