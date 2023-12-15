North Carolina Is Home To One Of The 14 Best Christmas Events In The U.S.

Christmas is a time of cheer, a season of celebrating and enjoying a cozy time with loved ones. With the season of giving in full effect, there are lots of exciting ways to enjoy the holidays, from visiting a cool market to attending fun events.

Trips to Discover recently compiled a list of the 14 best Christmas events in the U.S., and one celebration in North Carolina earned a national shout out. The Candlelight Christmas Evenings at Biltmore Estate in Asheville transforms the regal home into a magical wonderland filled with warm, twinkling lights. The celebration lasts until January 6, 2024. Learn more at the website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The Biltmore Estate is magnificent at any time, but it's extra special during the holidays. From early November through the first week of January, visitors enjoy Candlelight Christmas Evenings with the 8,000-acre estate and 250-room house decked out with holiday decor. There's a massive decorated spruce tree and the front lawn and dozens of Christmas trees throughout the house, along with 30,000 holiday lights and more than 150 candles. Enjoy live performances of popular holiday songs, special holiday menus in the restaurants, and commemorative Christmas wine at the winery."

