Rosario Dawson To Become A Grandmother At 44

Rosario Dawson is going to be a grandma!

The Ahsoka actress revealed to Page Six that her 21-year-old daughter, Isabella, is currently pregnant with her first child, making Dawson a soon-to-be grandmother at just 44 years old. Calling the news "very exciting," Dawson told the outlet that Isabella is due next year. She also shared that she plans to be a glamorous granny and wants to be called "Glamma."

Dawson adopted Isabella in 2014 when she was 11 years old, telling Health magazine in 2021 that she didn't go through an adoption agency and instead knew her biological mother and wanted to adopt after learning Isabella was in foster care, per People.

"It wasn't even a question; it was clearly meant to be," she said.

"I'm grateful for her development, our maturation and our connection," she continued. "To have a young person move in with you and to have to really consciously work through triggers and that kind of stuff is a really different thing than being pregnant and having your baby grow up in front of you — to be able to see how we're getting closer and closer. We are a family, and it's beautiful."

Congratulations to the whole family!