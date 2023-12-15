Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Threatening To Behead Muslim Student

A middle school teacher in Georgia was arrested for allegedly threatening to behead a Muslim student. The Houston County Sheriff's Office said that 51-year-old Benjamin Reese, who teaches 7th-grade social studies at Warner Robins Middle School, became enraged when the student told him the Israeli flag in his classroom offended her.

Officials said that at least 20 witnesses heard Reese, who is Jewish, screaming and cursing at the girl in response to her comment. The argument started in his classroom but spilled out into the hallway.

"You motherf****** piece of s***! I'll kick your a**. I should cut your motherf****** head off," he allegedly yelled.

"She is a stupid motherf*****, and I will drag her by the back of my car and cut her f****** head off for disrespecting my Jewish flag," he reportedly said after returning to his classroom.

Reese was taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats and cruelty to children in the third degree. School officials said that he has not been on campus since the incident.

"All employees of the Houston County School district are required to follow the code of ethics for educators. If there is a violation or accusation of a violation, we investigate and respond appropriately. We are not able to discuss specific personnel matters. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our number one priority," the Houston County School District said in a statement.