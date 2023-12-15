Washington Town Declared The 'Safest' City In The State

Crime is bound to happen no matter where you live. Several major cities and towns have a reputation for rampant offenses and unlawful acts, making safety a priority among both current and future residents. While certain places can see some dramatic crime rates, every state has several places where crimes aren't so frequent.

That's why SafeWise revealed the safest city in each state. In its latest report, analysts used data from the FBI, U.S. Census Bureau, Gun Violence Archive, and other sources to determine their picks. They added, "We calculated crime rates for every city in the state that met our population threshold, based on the state’s median population as calculated using FBI data."

According to the study, Washington State's safest city is Sammamish! Located in King County, over 66,000 people live here. The median household income is $195,648. In 2022, the violent crime rate is 0.3 incidents per 1,000 people, while the property crime rate is 8.4 per 1,000 people.

"Washington worries more about crime and safety on a daily basis than most of America, which reflects rising crime rates,” a separate report states. “However, the crime rates in the state’s 20 safest cities are lower than the state and national rates.”

Here are the Top 10 safest cities in Washington:

Sammamish Oak Harbor Bainbridge Island Lake Forest Park Lake Stevens Mercer Island Kenmore West Richland Ridgefield Snoqualmie

Check out the full report on safewise.com.