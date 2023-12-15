Yo Gotti & E-40 Visit The White House For A Star-Studded Holiday Party

Gotti and E-40 also got a chance to hear President Joe Biden speak at the party and met a few members of the Biden Administration including Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. They also met with several secret servicemen, who were reportedly major fans of the seasoned rappers.



This wasn't the first time both rappers had been to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Earlier this year, the co-owner of DC United hosted a Major League Soccer Youth Clinic alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and MLS Commissioner Don Garber. In several videos that made the rounds on social media, Gotti was spotted shaking hands with the FLOTUS just seconds after she made her way onto the field.



Earlier this year, E-40 joined Too $hort, Mistah F.A.B. and more at the White House to celebrate the Golden State Warriors after they won the 2021-2022 NBA Championship. They managed to snag a photo with Vice President Kamala Harris during their visit.



See more scenes from the White House holiday party below.

