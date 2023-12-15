Yo Gotti & E-40 Visit The White House For A Star-Studded Holiday Party

By Tony M. Centeno

December 15, 2023

Yo Gotti, Angela Simmons, Tracey Stevens, E-40
Photo: Vital Versatility

Yo Gotti, E-40 and more flocked to Washington, D.C. to celebrate the holidays with the Commander-in-Chief.

On Thursday night, December 14, the CMG boss and the Bay Area legend attended the official holiday party at The White House. During the lavish shindig, Gotti and his girlfriend Angela Simmons rocked matching black outfits. The Memphis native wore a suit while his girl wore a modest dress with a head covering. Simmons posted a video of them enjoying the festive decorations at the party along with other stunning photos. Meanwhile, E-40 and his wife Tracey Stevens were seen speaking with political figures like attorney Ben Crump, per Page Six.

Gotti and E-40 also got a chance to hear President Joe Biden speak at the party and met a few members of the Biden Administration including Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. They also met with several secret servicemen, who were reportedly major fans of the seasoned rappers.

This wasn't the first time both rappers had been to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Earlier this year, the co-owner of DC United hosted a Major League Soccer Youth Clinic alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and MLS Commissioner Don Garber. In several videos that made the rounds on social media, Gotti was spotted shaking hands with the FLOTUS just seconds after she made her way onto the field.

Earlier this year, E-40 joined Too $hort, Mistah F.A.B. and more at the White House to celebrate the Golden State Warriors after they won the 2021-2022 NBA Championship. They managed to snag a photo with Vice President Kamala Harris during their visit.

See more scenes from the White House holiday party below.

