Derek Hough Reveals Wife Needs Skull Implant After Emergency Surgery

Derek Hough provided an Instagram update on his wife Hayley Erbert's recovery after her emergency craniectomy last week, expressing gratitude for the support received during a challenging time.

Hough, a Dancing with the Stars lead, shared that Erbert's recovery has been miraculous, but she still faces another surgery requiring a skull implant to replace the piece removed during the craniectomy.

In a heartfelt post, Hough acknowledged the unexpected turn of events, describing the past week as a journey filled with uncertainty and fear. Despite the ordeal, the couple is now "filled with hope and relief" and has gained a deeper appreciation for life and community support.

The medical emergency unfolded after Erbert experienced cranial hematoma symptoms following their dance tour stop in Washington, D.C. Hough had earlier announced her hospitalization and emergency surgery, explaining that Erbert was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel.

Hough's Instagram post featured a video of the couple walking on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Erbert's upcoming surgery, which involves a skull implant to restore its natural shape and protect the brain, was detailed in Hough's update.

The couple, married in August and engaged since June 2022, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, emphasizing the profound reminder of life's fragility and the strength found within, as well as the power of a supportive community.

Despite this unexpected turn during the holiday season, Hough and Erbert are openly thankful for the moments and the people in their lives.