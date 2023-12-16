Kareem Abdul-Jabbar To Undergo Surgery After Being Rushed To Hospital

By Bill Galluccio

December 16, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers
Photo: Harry How / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was rushed to the hospital on Friday (December 15) night after falling at a concert in Los Angeles, California.

Abdul-Jabbar's representative, Deborah Morales, said the NBA Hall of Famer broke his hip in the fall and will undergo surgery on Sunday.

"We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department, who assisted Kareem on site, and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now," Morales said.

No further information was released. It is unclear what concert Abdul-Jabbar was attending.

This is not the first health scare for Adbul-Jabbar. He battled prostate cancer in 2020 and chronic myeloid leukemia in 2008.

Abdul-Jabbar is one of the greatest players ever to play in the NBA. He held the NBA record for points scored with 38,387 for 39 years until he was surpassed by Lebron James in February. During his 20-year career, he won NBA titles with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers and won an NBA record six MVP awards.

