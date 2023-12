Quaker Oats Recalls Dozens Of Products Over Salmonella Contamination Risk

Quakers Oats is recalling over 40 products because they could be contaminated with salmonella. The recalled products include chewy granola bars and granola-based cereals.

The recalled products were sold at stores across all 50 states and have best-buy dates through October 2024.

Quaker Oats has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recall.

The Food and Drug Administration said that consumers should throw away any of the recalled products. Consumers can visit www.quakergranolarecall.com for information about reimbursements.

You can check the complete list of recalled products below and find the UPC code and best buy dates here.