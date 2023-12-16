Taylor Swift Made The Perfect 'Breakup Playlist' For This A-List Actress

Actress Jessica Chastain revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon how Taylor Swift played a significant role in helping her cope with a breakup in 2011.

During the interview, the 46-year-old Scenes from a Marriage star shared the unexpected support she received from Swift, whom she met at the 2011 Met Gala, marking her debut at the renowned fashion event.

Chastain, still recovering from her recent split, opened up to Swift during the gala, leading to a night of shared dancing and camaraderie. The day after the event, Chastain received an email from iTunes, initially assuming it was about a new Taylor Swift album. To her delight, it turned out to be a thoughtfully curated breakup playlist that Swift had personally assembled for her.

Surprised by Swift's generosity, Chastain recounted the story on Fallon's show, where the host exclaimed, "What are you kidding me? That’s unbelievable!"

Chastain hyped up Swift's kindness, emphasizing how the singer had compiled a playlist of breakup songs to offer solace during a difficult time. Although Chastain didn't disclose the specifics of the 2011 breakup, she shared that a year later, in 2012, she met Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, her future husband. The couple has been happily married since 2017.

Expressing her ongoing support for Swift, Chastain shared a recent photo of her backstage visit during Swift's Eras tour in Mexico City. The image captured a memorable moment for Chastain's assistant, an avid Taylor Swift fan.