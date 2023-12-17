Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Throw Star-Studded Holiday House Party

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck held a holiday bash with an impressive guest list this holiday season. According to People, the couple threw a Christmas party at their home in Los Angeles on Saturday night (December 16th) and the guestlist included A-listers like Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Lewis, American Horror Story star Lily Rabe, and more.

A source told People that Lopez and Affleck threw quite the party which included singing Christmas carols that Jennifer Lewis led. “They threw a really fun party,” the source said. “They were both in such good spirits."

Their children were also part of the festivities. "The kids were all there dancing and having a great time, especially the twins and Violet," the source added, referring to Lopez's 15-year-old twins Emme and Max and Affleck's daughter with Jennifer Garner. They also added that Lopez even had an outfit change during the party, going from a festive red dress to a "blue-green sequined dress" later into the evening.

Last week, Lopez showed off her family's holiday decorations by sharing photos of their Christmas tree on Instagram. The singer matched the golden tree with an elegant gold skirt.