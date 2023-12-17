Whitney Cummings Shares First Photo As A New Mom: '3D Printed A Human'

Whitney Cummings is a mother! The comedian recently welcomed her first child and took to Instagram to share her first photo with her newborn. "3-D printed a human," she captioned the photo which cuts off where she's breastfeeding and shows the baby's little hand. "Enjoy me never having brushed hair again," she joked.

Fans and colleagues took to the comments section to congratulate the new mother. "Congrats, Whitney!!" actress Hilary Swank wrote before offering advice. "Have lots of tips, if ya need any!!!" fellow comedians including Nikki Glaser, Jo Koy, Bobby Lee, Anjelah Johnson, and more popped up in the comments section to congratulate Cummings.