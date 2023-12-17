Whitney Cummings Shares First Photo As A New Mom: '3D Printed A Human'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 18, 2023
Whitney Cummings is a mother! The comedian recently welcomed her first child and took to Instagram to share her first photo with her newborn. "3-D printed a human," she captioned the photo which cuts off where she's breastfeeding and shows the baby's little hand. "Enjoy me never having brushed hair again," she joked.
Fans and colleagues took to the comments section to congratulate the new mother. "Congrats, Whitney!!" actress Hilary Swank wrote before offering advice. "Have lots of tips, if ya need any!!!" fellow comedians including Nikki Glaser, Jo Koy, Bobby Lee, Anjelah Johnson, and more popped up in the comments section to congratulate Cummings.
Whitney first announced her pregnancy in June with a post to Instagram showing a sonogram and her baby bump. "In these pix I am with child," Whitney captioned the post which also featured her dog. "And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December." Soon after she revealed the sex of the baby writing, "This just in: it’s a BOY. Help me name this monster. Rusty? Dusty? Bill?”
The comedian hasn't revealed who the father of her child is although Page Six reports that she opened up about it during an appearance on the podcast Cancelled with Tana Mongeau. During the June podcast appearance, Whitney reportedly shared that she had her son with "some guy from North Carolina."