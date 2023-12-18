67-Year-Old Colorado Woman Gored By Deer Outside Her Home

A 67-year-old woman was hospitalized over the weekend after a deer gored her outside of her house, leaving her with gruesome injuries.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the incident happened on Saturday (December 16) in the town of Silver Cliff, according to the news release. A small buck mule deer reportedly gored the woman outside the door of her house. The victim suffered a puncture wound to her left leg and "significant bruising" on her right leg, officials wrote.

The 67-year-old managed to make it back into her home and call her husband for help, the release states. She was taken to a hospital in Pueblo, which is 55 miles away from Silver Cliff, for treatment. Officials also shared graphic photos of the victim's injuries.

CPW said two young bucks were spotted sparring in the yard following the attack. Officials explained this is common behavior during the deer rut, which is the mating season.

“A wildlife officer went to investigate and found a bird feeder in the yard,” Mike Brown, CPW Area Wildlife Manager in the region, said in the release. “The victim told a CPW officer that she feeds birds and had thrown out bread earlier that day.”

The agency suspects someone may have been feeding the deer, causing it to lose its fear of people. It's illegal to intentionally feed any wildlife in Colorado.

“I believe this is a good example of what happens when deer lose their natural fear of humans,” Brown said. “They become aggressive and dangerous. This is a good reminder that wild animals should always be treated as such and that people need to give wildlife the space they need.

He continued, “We’re glad this woman wasn’t more seriously injured.”

CPW officers are currently searching for the mule deer buck. Officials said if they find the creature, they will euthanize it.