Appeals Court Denies Meadows' Bid To Move GA Election Case To Federal Court

By Bill Galluccio

December 18, 2023

House Members Return To Washington, DC After Midterm Election
Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A three-judge panel of the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals denied former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' request to move the Georgia election subversion case to federal court.

Meadows was hoping that by having the case moved to federal court, he could get the charges dismissed under federal immunity because he was acting in his official duty as the Chief of Staff to former President Donald Trump.

The judges rejected his argument, saying that the "events giving rise to this criminal action were not related to Meadows's official duties."

"At bottom, whatever the chief of staff's role with respect to state election administration, that role does not include altering valid election results in favor of a particular candidate," wrote Chief Judge William Pryor.

"So there is no 'casual connection' between Meadows's 'official authority' and his alleged participation in the conspiracy," Pryor added.

Meadows, along with 17 others, including Trump and Rudy Giuliani, were indicted in a sprawling racketeering indictment, alleging they attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Defendants Kenneth ChesebroSidney PowellJena Ellis, and Scott Hall took plea deals.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis plans to try all the remaining defendants who have pleaded not guilty in a single trial next year.

