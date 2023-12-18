Beloved Florida Town Named Among 'Best 50 Places To Travel' In 2024

Americans are about to welcome the new year, meaning it's time to arrange those travel plans. Many tourists and travel enthusiasts are already making their arrangements, but a recommendation or two wouldn't hurt.

That's why Travel + Leisure released its list of "The 50 Best Places to Travel" for 2024. Over 20 contributors and staffers curated this list, which includes all sorts of exciting locations and renowned cities across the world.

Several U.S. destinations got the spotlight, including an under-the-radar spot in Florida: Anna Maria Island!

Plenty of other travel sites have given this beach town its flowers thanks to the picturesque scenery, miles of gorgeous coastline and beaches, and local shops and restaurants. Writers explained why you should consider this a future travel destination:

"Anna Maria Island is a place where most people tool around by golf cart or beach cruiser, and almost all the sherbet-hued clapboard homes are vacation rentals. In an effort to keep things copacetic, the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, which works on the island, inked a partnership with Leave No Trace this summer, making Anna Maria the first destination in Florida to work with the nonprofit. Meanwhile, new developments fit right in with the vibe: Mello on the Beach, a hotel that opened in July, offers vibrant retro-style apartments on the Gulf of Mexico, while the villas of Joie Inn, which opened in 2021, still feel super-fresh."

If you want to see more stellar options for travel, visit Travel + Leisure's website for the full list.