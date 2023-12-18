Blueface Claims Soulja Boy Avoided Fight After Their Online Beef Exploded
By Tony M. Centeno
December 18, 2023
Blueface says Soulja Boy dodged a fade after their recent back-and-forth resulted some violent threats.
On Sunday night, December 17, the California native took to X/Twitter and accused SB of not showing up for a fight after the seasoned rapper sent him a location following their heated argument. In video he posted to social media, fans could see Blue walking around a parking lot and asked random citizens if they'd see Soulja Boy. Over on his X timeline, the "Thotiana" rapper continued to berate SB and eventually got a response.
"We all knew he wouldn’t show 🥱," Blue wrote. "He bet not say none else after today."
I’m the slapping the shit out u 👋🏾 and punching on u 🤜🏾 on my terms. Bitch who said u run shit and get to pick the time and place 😂 don’t worry it’s on the way 🤐 https://t.co/oichrF3SfM— Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) December 18, 2023
"I’m the slapping the s**t out u 👋🏾 and punching on u 🤜🏾 on my terms," Soulja Boy replied. "B***h who said u run s**t and get to pick the time and place 😂 don’t worry it’s on the way 🤐."
Their feud began after Blueface joined Funny Marco for an interview and claimed that he would defeat Soulja Boy in a theoretical Verzuz match-up. The "She Make It Clap" rapper fired back and listed all the collaborations he could pull out during the battle.
“You gon’ perform ‘Bust Down Thotiana’ five times in a row?" Soulja Boy responded. "Cut it out, n***a. Don’t make me go into the vault and start pulling s**t out with Bow Wow."
Their issues got more tense when Soulja Boy threatened to beat up Blueface. Soulja reportedly mentioned both of Blue's baby mamas during his rant, which prompted Blue to claim that he smashed the mother of SB's first child. They got on Instagram Live together and continued their back-and-forth. Check out scenes from that heated exchange below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Soulja Boy vs Blueface pic.twitter.com/yzEGQ7hWtb— SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 18, 2023