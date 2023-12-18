Blueface Claims Soulja Boy Avoided Fight After Their Online Beef Exploded

"I’m the slapping the s**t out u 👋🏾 and punching on u 🤜🏾 on my terms," Soulja Boy replied. "B***h who said u run s**t and get to pick the time and place 😂 don’t worry it’s on the way 🤐."



Their feud began after Blueface joined Funny Marco for an interview and claimed that he would defeat Soulja Boy in a theoretical Verzuz match-up. The "She Make It Clap" rapper fired back and listed all the collaborations he could pull out during the battle.



“You gon’ perform ‘Bust Down Thotiana’ five times in a row?" Soulja Boy responded. "Cut it out, n***a. Don’t make me go into the vault and start pulling s**t out with Bow Wow."



Their issues got more tense when Soulja Boy threatened to beat up Blueface. Soulja reportedly mentioned both of Blue's baby mamas during his rant, which prompted Blue to claim that he smashed the mother of SB's first child. They got on Instagram Live together and continued their back-and-forth. Check out scenes from that heated exchange below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE