Brandon Flowers Owns Up To 'Name Calling' Bands In The Past

When The Killers began rising to fame, Brandon Flowers was infamous for starting feuds with bands like Green Day. During a recent interview with NME, the frontman addressed his past behavior, admitting he's "a little bit embarrassed" by it.

I’m over it now! But it nagged at me quite early on," he said when asked if he regrets being so outspoken back then. "Some of the things that I would say weren’t really representing my true self. I was a little green, not ready to be interviewed, and socially awkward, so I just resorted to name-calling! I’m a little bit embarrassed by it now, but I’ll live. I’ve apologized since."

In 2006, Flowers said he was "offended" by Green Day's "American Idiot." “You have Green Day and ‘American Idiot’. Where do they film their DVD? In England,” he said at the time, referring to Bullet in a Bible, which features the song. “A bunch of kids screaming ‘I don’t want to be an American idiot’ I saw it as a very negative thing towards Americans. It really lit a fire in me.”

“You have the right to say what you want to say and what you want to write about, and I’m sure they meant it in the same way that Bruce Springsteen meant ‘Born In The USA’ and it was taken wrongly," he added, "but I was really offended when I saw them do that.”