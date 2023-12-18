Cam'ron Finally Meets Nia Long One Year After He Slid Into Her DM's

Cam'ron previously stunned fans of his It Is What It Is show when he told his co-host Ma$e about his DM to Nia Long. In his IG post about the situation, Cam included a screenshot of a message he sent Long last year after she and her ex Ime Udoka split amid the coach's cheating scandal. He said that the actress still hadn't opened the message, which turned the conversation into a debate over Cam's rizz game.



"Hey stink," Cam wrote to Nia. "I Was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out. Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold. You shouldn't be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this. Especially all over these sports networks. You're bigger and better then that. You're a queen, and by the way l'm a king."



"Together we can achieve the greatness we were both destine for as a couple," he continued. "(Une Vie a Vivre) that means 'we have one life to live' pardon my French lol. As I sit here sipping gazpacho and watching 'the best man' I was inspired to reach out, because that's what I am the best man for you!! Hope to hear from you soon my Mi- amour or should I say 'Ni-amour.' I leave you with this 'the most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely technical.' Until the next time the sun rises and moon."



Killa Cam's rizz clearly hit a record high after their meeting. Unfortunately, nothing has come from their meeting just yet. On today's episode of It Is What It Is, Cam confirmed that he did slide her his number during their conversation. However, he admits that she did not give him her number and that they haven't spoken since the party.



“She did not give me her number," Cam said. "I actually gave her my number, but she didn’t give me hers. We have not spoke.”

