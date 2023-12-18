Car Barrels Into President Biden's Motorcade
By Jason Hall
December 18, 2023
A sedan barreled into a Secret Service vehicle that was part of President Joe Biden's motorcade in his home state of Delaware Sunday (December 17) night, NBC News reports.
Videos shared online showed U.S. Secret Service agents taking President Biden into a vehicle after the crash took place. Guns were drawn by agents and aimed at the driver of the sedan, who appeared to put his hands up.
The cause of the crash wasn't immediately determined Sunday night. Secret Service spokesperson Special Agent Steve Kopek confirmed that the vehicle hit in the crash was securing the motorcade's route at the time.
"There was no protective interest associated with this event and the President’s motorcade departed without incident," Kopek said via NBC News.
President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were leaving their re-election campaign headquarters in downtown Wilmington after having a dinner meeting with staff and volunteers Sunday night. A video shared by FOX 59 anchor and reporter Max Lewis showed Biden walking outside and responding to a woman's question about why he was "losing to [former President Donald] Trump in the polls" with "they're the wrong polls" seconds before a loud crashing sound is heard.
An SUV in President Biden's motorcade was hit by a vehicle as he was leaving his campaign headquarters in Delaware tonight.— Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) December 18, 2023
Secret service agents surrounded the car with guns drawn as Biden was ushered into his vehicle.
You can hear the crash about 9 seconds in... pic.twitter.com/WOd3PF48xI
Biden is then heard saying, "woah," before an engine revved and he was rushed to another vehicle, reportedly uninjured in the situation. The SUV that was hit by the sedan appeared to be stopped near the motorcade.
The sedan that collided with the SUV was reported to have experienced front-end damage. The Bidens were rushed away from the scene and taken to their Wilmington residence, according to NBC News.