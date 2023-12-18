Car Barrels Into President Biden's Motorcade

A sedan barreled into a Secret Service vehicle that was part of President Joe Biden's motorcade in his home state of Delaware Sunday (December 17) night, NBC News reports.

Videos shared online showed U.S. Secret Service agents taking President Biden into a vehicle after the crash took place. Guns were drawn by agents and aimed at the driver of the sedan, who appeared to put his hands up.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately determined Sunday night. Secret Service spokesperson Special Agent Steve Kopek confirmed that the vehicle hit in the crash was securing the motorcade's route at the time.

"There was no protective interest associated with this event and the President’s motorcade departed without incident," Kopek said via NBC News.

President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were leaving their re-election campaign headquarters in downtown Wilmington after having a dinner meeting with staff and volunteers Sunday night. A video shared by FOX 59 anchor and reporter Max Lewis showed Biden walking outside and responding to a woman's question about why he was "losing to [former President Donald] Trump in the polls" with "they're the wrong polls" seconds before a loud crashing sound is heard.