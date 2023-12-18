Colorado Destination Named Among 'Best 50 Places To Travel' In 2024

Americans are about to welcome the new year, meaning it's time to arrange those travel plans. Many tourists and travel enthusiasts are already making their arrangements, but a recommendation or two wouldn't hurt.

That's why Travel + Leisure released its list of "The 50 Best Places to Travel" for 2024. Over 20 contributors and staffers curated this list, which includes all sorts of exciting locations and recognizable cities across the world.

Several U.S. destinations got the spotlight, including an iconic mountain peak in Colorado: Aspen Mountain!

Surrounded by many popular ski resorts, Aspen Mountain offers unforgettable outdoor adventures during the winter months. When you're done chilling in the snow, you can take a ride into the world-renowned city for acclaimed restaurants, shopping galleries, and cultural events. Writers reveal more about what makes Aspen Mountain a fantastic travel spot:

"The legendary ski destination is getting its biggest makeover in four decades this season, with the opening of a new lift, a high-speed quad known as Hero’s that will make accessible a fresh 153 acres of fluffy powder. The project will increase the mountain’s skiable terrain by some 20 percent, adding more than a dozen new chutes, glades, and trails for intermediate and expert skiers... Not that you have to be a pro skier to find something to love in ever-evolving Aspen, which experienced an influx of residents the past few years. The cultural calendar is as packed as ever; Balenciaga and Hermès now have shops in the heart of town; and scene-y restaurants, including a Sant Ambroeus coffee bar, keep popping up."

If you want to see more stellar options for travel, visit Travel + Leisure's website for the full list.