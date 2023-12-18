Family-Owned Shop Declared Colorado's Best Deli

When Americans are craving sandwiches packed with meat and flavor, delis are the perfect place to grab one. These specialty retailers are known for providing fresh meats, cheeses, and other foods, as well as delicious handhelds. While most grocery stores have a deli section, independent shops have that charm you won't find at big-name supermarkets.

If you're curious about these delightful delis, Taste of Home rounded up the best deli in every state. Writers utilized reviews and input from the website's "Community Cooks" to determine their picks.

According to the list, Colorado's top deli is The Bagel Deli & Restaurant! Here's why writers say you should give this family-owned deli a shot:

"This classic Jewish deli has been family-run for 50 years. Inside The Bagel Deli & Restaurant half of the space is dedicated to bagels with schmears plus deli meats and cheeses. The other half is the restaurant—on the menu are dozens of sandwiches and deli treats. Guy Fieri even stopped by for their matzo ball soup!"