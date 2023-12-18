Former 'Rookie of the Year' Teacher Sexually Abused Student

By Bill Galluccio

December 18, 2023

Brittiny Lopez-Murray, 33
Photo: Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Department

A middle school drama teacher from Florida pleaded guilty to multiple charges for sexually abusing a 14-year-old student. Brittiny Lopez-Murray, who was named "Rookie of the Year" at Hialeah Middle School, was arrested two years ago after she was accused of having sex with her former student.

Prosecutors said that Lopez-Murray went on numerous dates with the young boy, and the two had sex multiple times in her car. The pair even exchanged text messages talking about "how much they enjoyed the sex with each other."

"The defendant also groomed, enticed, encouraged the victim to send child pornography images by writing things such as, 'perfect, and yum,'" authorities wrote in the arrest affidavit.

Lopez-Murray's relationship with the student was unearthed when his sister saw explicit photos and text messages on her brother's phone.

Lopez-Murray reached a deal with prosecutors to avoid prison time and pleaded guilty to six charges, including lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child, and electronic transmission harmful to minors.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, house arrest, and ten years of probation. She is also required to register as a sex offender and attend a program for sex offenders.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.