Former 'Rookie of the Year' Teacher Sexually Abused Student

A middle school drama teacher from Florida pleaded guilty to multiple charges for sexually abusing a 14-year-old student. Brittiny Lopez-Murray, who was named "Rookie of the Year" at Hialeah Middle School, was arrested two years ago after she was accused of having sex with her former student.

Prosecutors said that Lopez-Murray went on numerous dates with the young boy, and the two had sex multiple times in her car. The pair even exchanged text messages talking about "how much they enjoyed the sex with each other."

"The defendant also groomed, enticed, encouraged the victim to send child pornography images by writing things such as, 'perfect, and yum,'" authorities wrote in the arrest affidavit.

Lopez-Murray's relationship with the student was unearthed when his sister saw explicit photos and text messages on her brother's phone.

Lopez-Murray reached a deal with prosecutors to avoid prison time and pleaded guilty to six charges, including lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child, and electronic transmission harmful to minors.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, house arrest, and ten years of probation. She is also required to register as a sex offender and attend a program for sex offenders.