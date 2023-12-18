Georgia Has Two Of America's 25 Best Christmas Lights Displays

One of the most magical parts of the holiday season is seeing all of the dazzling lights brightening up the winter skies, from home-made designs decorating neighborhoods to massive displays at popular venues with millions of twinkling lights. U.S. News & World Report knows just how much people enjoy looking at all the beautiful lights, so the site compiled a list of the 25 best Christmas light displays in the country that festive onlookers can visit this holiday season. Two of the stunning displays can even be found in Georgia.

According to the site, both the Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Resort & Gardens in Pine Mountain and the Garden Lights, Holiday Nights at Atlanta Botanical Garden are among the most dazzling holiday lights displays in the entire country, each boasting an unforgettable experience for all who visit. Here's what the site had to say:

"Callaway Resort & Gardens' Fantasy in Lights continually wows travelers, who recommend staying at least one night at the resort to extend the fun. The gardens, which sit about 80 miles southwest of Atlanta and are one of the top things to do in Georgia, offer a walk-through experience with light tunnels and nutcrackers as well as a 7-mile light show to drive through. The event features the Callaway Christmas Village, where you can meet Santa or grab some refreshments, and glowing trees surround the property's lake."

"You'll find double the joy at the Atlanta Botanical Garden's holiday spectacle. Garden Lights, Holiday Nights showcases traditional holiday cheer such as lights strung up to form Christmas trees and strands dangling from tree branches like icicles. The event also features a 144-foot skynet by Patrick Shearn of Poetic Kinetics as well as a sculpture of the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland, both of which were part of previous garden exhibitions. There's a new addition to the exhibit crafted by Cédric Le Borgne as well."

Check out the full list of America's best Christmas lights displays by visiting travel.usnews.com.