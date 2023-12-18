Historic Family-Owned Shop Declared Washington's Best Deli

By Zuri Anderson

December 18, 2023

Rustic Black Forest Ham Sandwich
Photo: LauriPatterson / E+ / Getty Images

When Americans are craving sandwiches packed with meat and flavor, delis are the perfect place to grab one. These specialty retailers are known for providing fresh meats, cheeses, and other foods, as well as delicious handhelds. While most grocery stores have a deli section, independent shops have that charm you won't find at big-name supermarkets.

If you're curious about these delightful delis, Taste of Home rounded up the best deli in every state. Writers utilized reviews and input from the website's "Community Cooks" to determine their picks.

According to the list, Washington State's top deli is Hess Bakery and Deli! Here's why writers say you should give this family-owned deli a shot:

"Community Cook Ann Marie Eberhart of Gig Harbor tells us that this deli and bakery is excellent. Hess Bakery & Deli brings the experience of a genuine German delicatessen. Find fine meats and cheeses here, and in their bakery pick up warm German pretzels and other baked goods. Their sandwiches are authentic 'belegtes brots,' also known as open-face sandwiches."

You can find this deli at 6108 Mount Tacoma Dr. SW in Lakewood.

Check out the full list on Taste of Home's website.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.