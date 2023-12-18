Historic Family-Owned Shop Declared Washington's Best Deli

When Americans are craving sandwiches packed with meat and flavor, delis are the perfect place to grab one. These specialty retailers are known for providing fresh meats, cheeses, and other foods, as well as delicious handhelds. While most grocery stores have a deli section, independent shops have that charm you won't find at big-name supermarkets.

If you're curious about these delightful delis, Taste of Home rounded up the best deli in every state. Writers utilized reviews and input from the website's "Community Cooks" to determine their picks.

According to the list, Washington State's top deli is Hess Bakery and Deli! Here's why writers say you should give this family-owned deli a shot:

"Community Cook Ann Marie Eberhart of Gig Harbor tells us that this deli and bakery is excellent. Hess Bakery & Deli brings the experience of a genuine German delicatessen. Find fine meats and cheeses here, and in their bakery pick up warm German pretzels and other baked goods. Their sandwiches are authentic 'belegtes brots,' also known as open-face sandwiches."