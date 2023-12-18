King Hoodie Speaks On New EP, His Latest Fly Supply Collaboration & More

"We're always finding ways to collaborate on stuff," King Hoodie tells iHeartRadio. "Me and Reggie, one of the owners, we had been talking for awhile about doing a collaboration. Like 'we want to give you some gear and give you complete free-range to do whatever you want to do with it.' Because they like the concepts me and (his business partner) Appeljax make. We had been talking about that idea for awhile and then an opportunity arose with Fly Supply collabing with the Museum of Graffiti's "Art of Hip-Hop."

Reggie reached out to him about the idea just a week before Art Basel began. King Hoodie and his team used various elements of the exhibit to record all their content, which was completed in just four days. The capsule comes in a limited edition briefcase and includes a blank journal called "Book of Rhymes," an EarPod case, a USB drive that resembles a cassette, and an exclusive "Art of Hip Hop" x F/$ tee. The Miami native and his crew were on-site for the exclusive release event inside the "Art of Hip-Hop" exhibit on the final day of Basel.

