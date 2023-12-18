Kodak Black Reportedly Being Held In Federal Custody After Recent Arrest

Kodak Black was charged with cocaine possession, evidence tampering and improperly stopping, standing or parking. Police claimed that they found the "Super Gremlin" rapper with a "mouth full of white powder." Kodak recently addressed the allegations from his recent arrest in an Instagram Live video. He said that he had sipped on some lean and fell asleep in front of a family member's home, however, he denied ingesting cocaine like the police report suggested.



"Hell f**k no, bruh," Kodak said. "Hell nah. And I ain’t finna say I’m against muthaf**kas who do coke. Man, I ain’t on that s**t."



His latest run-in with the law comes over a year after he was stopped by police and hit with felony drug charges. Police found him with 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash during a search of his vehicle. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking in oxycodone. He made bail the next day and was released from jail.



iHeartRadio has reached out to Kodak Black's legal but have not heard back yet.