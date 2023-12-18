Longtime Italian Shop Declared Florida's Best Deli

When Americans are craving sandwiches packed with meat and flavor, delis are the perfect place to grab one. These specialty retailers are known for providing fresh meats, cheeses, and other foods, as well as delicious handhelds. While most grocery stores have a deli section, independent shops have that charm you won't find at big-name supermarkets.

If you're curious about these delightful delis, Taste of Home rounded up the best deli in every state. Writers utilized reviews and input from the website's "Community Cooks" to determine their picks.

According to the list, Florida's top deli is V&S Italian Deli! Here's why writers say you should give this longtime deli a shot:

"V & S Italian Deli has been a South Florida favorite for over 20 years, and is revered for its subs, like eggplant Parmesan and capicola with cheese. They also have fresh salads, desserts and prepared deli dishes to bring home for dinner."