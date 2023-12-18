Lucky California Resident Wins Huge SuperLotto Plus Jackpot

By Logan DeLoye

December 18, 2023

Money rain, winner and rich. happy young ecstatic motivated man standing with raised fists and shouting for joy, winner excited for success.
Photo: iStockphoto

What would you do with a million dollars right before the holidays? That dream (and then some) is now a reality for one Golden State winner after this weekend's drawing.

A lucky California resident recently won a huge jackpot from a SuperLotto Plus ticket that they purchased in Los Angeles County. According to KTLA, the fortunate individual purchased the ticket as part of Saturday night's (December 16) drawing from a market in Northridge. The individual, whose name has yet to be announced, won a whopping $23 million.

The winning numbers announced during the drawing were 3, 6, 12, 17, 29, 10. The Copacabana Market at 9643 Reseda Blvd will also receive a bonus just for being the store to sell the multi-million dollar lottery ticket. Another ticket sold as part of Saturday night's drawing matched 5 of the 6 winning numbers, earning the winner just over $35,000. Just last week two additional California residents won a $2.9 million mega-millions jackpot from tickets they purchased at a Chevron station in Encino, making for an extremely rare (but clearly not impossible) event.

KTLA mentioned that this is the first time in a decade that 10 million dollar jackpots have been won in the "same calendar year."

