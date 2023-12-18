Lucky California Resident Wins Huge SuperLotto Plus Jackpot

What would you do with a million dollars right before the holidays? That dream (and then some) is now a reality for one Golden State winner after this weekend's drawing.

A lucky California resident recently won a huge jackpot from a SuperLotto Plus ticket that they purchased in Los Angeles County. According to KTLA, the fortunate individual purchased the ticket as part of Saturday night's (December 16) drawing from a market in Northridge. The individual, whose name has yet to be announced, won a whopping $23 million.

The winning numbers announced during the drawing were 3, 6, 12, 17, 29, 10. The Copacabana Market at 9643 Reseda Blvd will also receive a bonus just for being the store to sell the multi-million dollar lottery ticket. Another ticket sold as part of Saturday night's drawing matched 5 of the 6 winning numbers, earning the winner just over $35,000. Just last week two additional California residents won a $2.9 million mega-millions jackpot from tickets they purchased at a Chevron station in Encino, making for an extremely rare (but clearly not impossible) event.

KTLA mentioned that this is the first time in a decade that 10 million dollar jackpots have been won in the "same calendar year."