Meghan Markle recently revealed that Prince Archie has picked up a new hobby. However, he's a bit too young for some of the gear he has on his wishlist this Christmas. While moderating a Q&A after a screening of Netflix's short film The After with actor David Oyelowo and director Misan Harriman, the Duchess of Sussex shared that Archie is a budding photographer thanks to Harriman.

"The inspiration runs deep. Our 4-year-old," Meghan said per People before correcting herself, "4 ½ -year-old son — he would say, 'No, I'm not 4. I'm 4 ½ —Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us, and I bought Archie a camera, and he said, 'But it's not a Leica like Misan.'" She continued, "I said, 'You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas.'" Markle then told Harriman, "So thank you for the inspiration across the board."

Prince Archie's fourth birthday made a lot of headlines as it happened to fall on the same day as his grandfather King Charles' coronation on May 6th. While Prince Harry traveled to the UK to attend the historic crowning ceremony, Markle stayed in California with their two children to celebrate Archie's birthday.

As we continue through the holidays, Markle recently revealed her family's holiday traditions. "We're creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up. And we're enjoying every moment of it," Markle told E! News at Variety's Power of Women event on Thursday, November 16th. "I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children."