North Carolina Has One Of America's 25 Best Christmas Lights Displays

One of the most magical parts of the holiday season is seeing all of the dazzling lights brightening up the winter skies, from home-made designs decorating neighborhoods to massive displays at popular venues with millions of twinkling lights. U.S. News & World Report knows just how much people enjoy looking at all the beautiful lights, so the site compiled a list of the 25 best Christmas light displays in the country that festive onlookers can visit this holiday season. One of the stunning displays can even be found here in North Carolina.

According to the site, Christmas Town USA in McAdenville, near Charlotte, is among the most dazzling holiday lights displays in the entire country, boasting an unforgettable experience for all who visit. Learn more at the website. Here's what the U.S. News had to say:

"Though you should be prepared to content with other revelers, visitors say Christmas Town USA should be experience at least once. This North Carolina town sits less than 20 miles from Charlotte. Since 1956, homes in McAdenville have gone all out with wreaths, lights, tree trimmings, figurines and more to celebrate the season."

Check out the full list of America's best Christmas lights displays by visiting travel.usnews.com.