Popular Snacks Recalled Across Illinois Over 'Foodborne Illness Risk'

Quaker Oats recalled dozens of granola bars and cereal products across the U.S. on Friday, (December 15) due to the possibility of a salmonella contamination. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, salmonella is defined as "an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

Symptoms among healthy individuals include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. If the bacteria finds its way into the bloodstream, infected individuals can also experience endocarditis and arthritis.

Quaker Oats released a statement regarding the recall, recommending that customers dispose of contaminated products immediately.

"The Quaker Oats Company announced the recall of specific granola bars and granola cereals because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The products impacted are sold in outlets throughout the United States. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them."

Possible contaminated products sold across Illinois include Chewy, Big Chewy, and Chewy Dipps granola bars, Puffed Granola, Protein Granola, and Ultimate Flavor Snack Care Packages to name a few.

View the full list on quakergranolarecall.com.

As of December 15th, no illnesses were reported as a result of the contaminated products.