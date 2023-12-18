Porno For Pyros Share Festive Song Just In Time For The Holidays

Porno For Pyros are bringing holiday cheer with a "new" song called "Pete's Dad." The track, which was actually written in 1994, tells the story of the band celebrating Christmas with guitarist Peter DiStefano's father and the "miracle" of finding out his cancer was in remission just in time for Christmas supper.

“Pete’s dad don’t have cancer anymore/ The doctor called and told him so, just before/ We sat down for Christmas supper/ When he found out we all cried a little,” Perry Farrell sings in the heartfelt chorus.

“Best friends are people of action, when Porno for Pyros created this song ‘Pete’s Dad,’ that’s when I knew these band of men were my best friends,” DiStefano said in a statement about the song.

Last month, Porno For Pyros shared "Agua," their first new single in 26 years. It's the lead single off a yet-to-be-titled EP that's slated to come out in February.

The band will also hit the road in February for what they're billing as a "final farewell" tour. Listen to "Pete's Dad" and see a full list of tour dates below.