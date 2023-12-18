Porno For Pyros Share Festive Song Just In Time For The Holidays
By Katrina Nattress
December 18, 2023
Porno For Pyros are bringing holiday cheer with a "new" song called "Pete's Dad." The track, which was actually written in 1994, tells the story of the band celebrating Christmas with guitarist Peter DiStefano's father and the "miracle" of finding out his cancer was in remission just in time for Christmas supper.
“Pete’s dad don’t have cancer anymore/ The doctor called and told him so, just before/ We sat down for Christmas supper/ When he found out we all cried a little,” Perry Farrell sings in the heartfelt chorus.
“Best friends are people of action, when Porno for Pyros created this song ‘Pete’s Dad,’ that’s when I knew these band of men were my best friends,” DiStefano said in a statement about the song.
Last month, Porno For Pyros shared "Agua," their first new single in 26 years. It's the lead single off a yet-to-be-titled EP that's slated to come out in February.
The band will also hit the road in February for what they're billing as a "final farewell" tour. Listen to "Pete's Dad" and see a full list of tour dates below.
Porno for Pyros 2024 Tour Dates
02/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Orange County
02/15 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory San Diego
02/17 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater
02/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
02/21 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
02/22 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
02/24 – Omaha, NE @ Astro Theatre
02/26 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
02/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
02/29 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
03/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Parx Casino
03/03 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
03/07 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
03/08 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
03/10 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater