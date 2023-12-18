Porno For Pyros Share Festive Song Just In Time For The Holidays

By Katrina Nattress

December 18, 2023

Photo: Barry Brecheisen

Porno For Pyros are bringing holiday cheer with a "new" song called "Pete's Dad." The track, which was actually written in 1994, tells the story of the band celebrating Christmas with guitarist Peter DiStefano's father and the "miracle" of finding out his cancer was in remission just in time for Christmas supper.

“Pete’s dad don’t have cancer anymore/ The doctor called and told him so, just before/ We sat down for Christmas supper/ When he found out we all cried a little,” Perry Farrell sings in the heartfelt chorus.

“Best friends are people of action, when Porno for Pyros created this song ‘Pete’s Dad,’ that’s when I knew these band of men were my best friends,” DiStefano said in a statement about the song.

Last month, Porno For Pyros shared "Agua," their first new single in 26 years. It's the lead single off a yet-to-be-titled EP that's slated to come out in February.

The band will also hit the road in February for what they're billing as a "final farewell" tour. Listen to "Pete's Dad" and see a full list of tour dates below.

Porno for Pyros 2024 Tour Dates

02/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Orange County

02/15 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory San Diego

02/17 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

02/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

02/21 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

02/22 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

02/24 – Omaha, NE @ Astro Theatre

02/26 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

02/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

02/29 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Parx Casino

03/03 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

03/07 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

03/08 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

03/10 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

Porno for Pyros
