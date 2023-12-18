South Carolina Has One Of America's 25 Best Christmas Lights Displays

One of the most magical parts of the holiday season is seeing all of the dazzling lights brightening up the winter skies, from home-made designs decorating neighborhoods to massive displays at popular venues with millions of twinkling lights. U.S. News & World Report knows just how much people enjoy looking at all the beautiful lights, so the site compiled a list of the 25 best Christmas light displays in the country that festive onlookers can visit this holiday season. One of the stunning displays can even be found here in South Carolina.

According to the site, the Nights of a Thousand Candles at Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet is among the most dazzling holiday lights displays in the entire country, boasting an unforgettable experience for all who visit during its run from December 27-31. Learn more at the website. Here's what the site had to say:

"Brookgreen Gardens' name for its wintertime event does not do it justice: The Nights of a Thousand Candles display actually includes more than 2,700 real candles in addition to strung electric lights. Make it a full evening at the gardens by enjoying dinner at one of the on-site dining venues, such as a food truck, before grabbing a hot drink at a beverage station to keep you warm as you stroll. (Note: Harvest Restaurant requires advance reservations.) There is also live music every night."

Check out the full list of America's best Christmas lights displays by visiting travel.usnews.com.