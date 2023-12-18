Steelers' Damontae Kazee Suspended Rest Of Season

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee has been suspended for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season for a big hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. during Saturday's (December 16) game at Lucas Oil Stadium, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan announced via NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

Kazee was ejected after a violent hit in the second quarter that resulted in a 15-yard penalty and Pittman being ruled out due to a concussion. The suspension includes the Steelers' three remaining regular season games, as well as any potential playoff games.

"With 8:49 remaining in the 2nd quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers a serious violation of the playing rules," Runyan wrote in a letter to Kazee notifying him of his suspension via NFL.com. "The video of the play shows that you delivered a forcible blow to the head/neck area of Colts' receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who was in a defenseless posture. You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided. Your actions were flagrant, and as a result, you were disqualified from the game."

"When players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, and particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player, it is appropriate to impose substantially greater penalties," Runyan added.

Kazee made nine starts and appeared in all 14 of the Steelers' games in 2023, recording 61 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. The former San Diego State standout signed a two-year contract extension with the Steelers this past offseason, having initially joined the team on a one-year deal in 2022 following four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and one with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Steelers will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday (December 23) before consecutive road games against the Seattle Seahawks (December 31) and Baltimore Ravens (January 7).