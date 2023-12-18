Study Reveals California's Most Hated Highway

If you commute to work in a city, you know first-hand how stressful and annoying traffic and unkept roadways can be. Even if you do not live and work inside of an urban area, you're likely familiar with less-than-desirable highway conditions when traveling for vacation or visiting relatives for the holidays. Regardless of how much time you spend on the road and why, there is one particular road in California known for being the "most loathed" highway in the entire state.

If you're planning to travel this Christmas season, you'll want to keep this information in mind!

According to a list compiled by Gunther Volvo Cars of Daytona Beach, Florida, the most hated highway in California is US-101. This highway is hated for its heavy traffic conditions. Other California roads following closely behind US-101 on the list of the most hated highways in the country is I-5 and I-405 in San Diego.

Here's what Gunther Volvo Cars of Daytona had to say about the most hated highway in California:

"The US-101 highway in California, particularly in the regions of San Francisco and Los Angeles, is recognized for its significant traffic congestion and frequent bottlenecks. The highway presents substantial challenges for drivers due to persistent heavy traffic conditions, often exacerbated during peak rush hours when the flow of vehicles significantly slows. In densely populated areas such as San Francisco and Los Angeles, the US-101 is notorious for continuous congestion, evidenced by an abundance of brake lights and the sound of horns. The traffic pace can decelerate to speeds slower than an average person's walking pace, particularly noticeable during high-density travel times. Additionally, the highway traverses several major tourist attractions, adding to the traffic volume."

For a continued list of the most hated highways across the country visit gunthervolvocarsdaytona.com.