Study Reveals Illinois' Most Hated Highway

If you commute to work in a city, you know first-hand how stressful and annoying traffic and unkept roadways can be. Even if you do not live and work inside of an urban area, you're likely familiar with less-than-desirable highway conditions when traveling for vacation or visiting relatives for the holidays. Regardless of how much time you spend on the road and why, there is one particular road in Illinois known for being the "most loathed" highway in the entire state.

If you're planning to travel this Christmas season, you'll want to keep this information in mind!

According to a list compiled by Gunther Volvo Cars of Daytona Beach, Florida, the most hated highway in Illinois is interstate conjunction I-90/I-94 (Dan Ryan & Kennedy Expressways). Heavy traffic along these expressways causes continuous delays for drivers. I-290 (Eisenhower Expressway) also ranked among the most hated highways in the entire country due to its constant congestion around Chicago.

Here's what Gunther Volvo Cars of Daytona had to say about the most hated highway in Illinois:

"These adjoining interstates in Chicago are infamous for heavy traffic and frequent delays."

For a continued list of the most hated highways across the country visit gunthervolvocarsdaytona.com.