If you commute to work in a city, you know first-hand how stressful and annoying traffic and unkept roadways can be. Even if you do not live and work inside of an urban area, you're likely familiar with less-than-desirable highway conditions when traveling for vacation or visiting relatives for the holidays. Regardless of how much time you spend on the road and why, there is one particular road in Pennsylvania known for being the "most loathed" highway in the entire state.

If you're planning to travel this Christmas season, you'll want to keep this information in mind!

According to a list compiled by Gunther Volvo Cars of Daytona Beach, Florida, the most hated highway in Pennsylvania is I-76. This highway is loathed by locals and travelers alike for its extreme congestion and icy winter roadway conditions.

Here's what Gunther Volvo Cars of Daytona had to say about the most hated highway in Pennsylvania:

"Especially around Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, this interstate is known for its congestion. This highway, distinct in its character, marries historical significance with contemporary commuter challenges. It's not merely about congestion; the I-76 is infamous for its unpredictable traffic patterns, especially as it weaves into the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia, spots notorious for sudden slowdowns and near-standstill. Adding to the complexity, the turnpike is peppered with toll plazas that, despite modern EZ-Pass systems, become chokepoints, especially during holiday exoduses. Weather plays a crucial role too, with the four-season climate introducing icy winter roadways or sudden summer thunderstorms, each bringing its own brand of disruption. Furthermore, ongoing maintenance efforts, a testament to the highway's aging infrastructure, often result in unanticipated lane closures and subsequent traffic snarls."

For a continued list of the most hated highways across the country visit gunthervolvocarsdaytona.com.