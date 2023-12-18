The Absolute 'Best Deli' In Massachusetts

Christmas is just around the corner. While families around the country scramble to purchase the best holiday hams, turkeys, and cheese side dishes in time for their holiday parties, you can be ahead of the game this year. Taste of Home compiled a list of the best delis across the country, and one Massachusetts staple made the list. Be it quality products, stellar service, or out-of-this-world homemade sandwiches, something about this deli makes it stand out from the rest.

According to the list, the best deli in all of Massachusetts is the Bricco Salumeria & Pasta Shop located in Boston. Taste of Home praised this deli for its pasta, cured sausages, and so much more!

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"Down a narrow alley in Boston’s North End lies a real treat. The Bricco Salumeria & Pasta Shop is like walking into an Old World Italian delicatessen. Find imported deli meats, hand-rolled pastas, cured sausages hanging from the ceiling and mozzarella made by hand every day. Their most popular sandwich combines that fresh mozzarella with tomato, basil and olive oil."

For a continued list of the best delis across the country visit tasteofhome.com.