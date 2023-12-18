The Absolute 'Best Deli' In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

December 18, 2023

Charcuterie Board
Photo: E+

Christmas is just around the corner. While families around the country scramble to purchase the best holiday hams, turkeys, and cheese side dishes in time for their holiday parties, you can be ahead of the game this year. Taste of Home compiled a list of the best delis across the country, and one Minnesota staple made the list. Be it quality products, stellar service, or out-of-this-world homemade sandwiches, something about this deli makes it stand out from the rest.

According to the list, the best deli in all of Minnesota is the Kramarczuk Sausage Company located in Minneapolis. Taste of Home praised this deli for its sausages, sliced meats, cheeses, and so much more!

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"The sausages from Kramarczuk Sausage Company are Twin Cities favorites, and their delicatessen is a treasure, too. Walk inside and find yourself transported to a traditional European deli: sausages, sliced meats, cheeses, pantry items, baked goods and more. In their restaurant, try the griddled pastrami brisket sandwich, or the Krakowska with garlic ham sausage and Havarti cheese."

For a continued list of the best delis across the country visit tasteofhome.com.

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.