Do you prefer basking in the warmth of a hot, sunny day or bundling up under a blanket as snow falls outside your window? Whether you enjoy the sweltering days of summer or the chilly evenings of winter, each season tends to bring in some truly extreme temperatures.

Using 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state as well as some record-setting precipitation they received. Fortunately for Wisconsinites, the extreme temperatures in the Badger State fall short of both the highest (134 degrees Fahrenheit in Death Valley) and lowest (-80 degrees Fahrenheit in Prospect Creek Camp, Alaska) recorded in the country.

According to the site, the hottest temperature recorded in Wisconsin was 114 degrees Fahrenheit on July 13, 1936, in Wisconsin Dells, while the lowest temperature was -55 degrees Fahrenheit on February 2 & 4, 1996, in Couderay. Additionally, the highest 24-hour precipitation came June 24, 1946, when 11.72 inches fell down in Mellen, while the highest 24-hour snowfall was recorded in Neillsville on December 26, 1904, with a total of 26 inches.

Here's what the site had to say about Wisconsin's coldest temps:

"From Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 1996, arctic temperatures swept across the Upper Mississippi River valley. Wisconsin experienced its coldest and most hostile weather in Couderay on Feb. 4. Situated in Sawyer County, the small and nondescript village was the victim of a frigid air mass that settled into the region and resulted in two days with the state's record low temperature."

Check out the full report at Stacker to see the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.