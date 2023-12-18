The Worst Christmas Movies Ever, According To Rotten Tomatoes

With only a week left until Christmas day (Monday, December 25th), you've got to be strategic to pack in as many holiday activities as possible. If you're looking for some holiday-themed films to make the most of these final days, you don't want to waste your time on a movie you'll hate. Luckily, Rotten Tomatoes has named the worst Christmas movies of all time so you can know which films to steer clear of— unless you're already a fan of some of the movies on this list. To each their own!

The list contains Christmas films that are "universally loathed" based on their less than 30% Tomatometers. Some films are obscure and therefore don't seem out of place on this list (1964's Santa Claus Conquers The Martians, for example), but there are quite of few star-studded films that you'll be shocked to find on this list. If you're looking for some universally loved Christmas films, check out The Best Christmas Movies Ever!

These are the 22 worst Christmas movies ever:

22) Home Alone 3 (1997)

21) Unaccompanied Minors (2006)

20) Noel (2004)

19) Four Christmases (2008)

18) I'll Be Home For Christmas (1998)

17) Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964)

16) The Christmas Candle (2013)

15) Fred Claus (2007)

14) Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

13) Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas (2013)

12) The Perfect Holiday (2007)

11) Love the Coopers (2015)

10) Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

9) Jingle All The Way (1996)

8) A Merry Friggin' Christmas (2014)

7) Black Christmas (2006)

6) An American Carol (2008)

5) Mixed Nuts (1994)

4) Surviving Christmas (2004)

3) Deck the Halls (2006)

2) Christmas With the Kranks (2004)

1) The Nutcracker (2010)