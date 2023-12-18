WATCH: 'Treacherous' Snow Bursts Cause Massive Car Crashes Across Michigan
By Logan DeLoye
December 18, 2023
Winter storm warnings remain in effect for multiple Michigan counties as "treacherous" snow bursts make travel across the state increasingly more dangerous. According to Click On Detroit, a cold front brought "several inches of snow" to the Southern region of the state on Monday (December 18). Snow accumulation increased across the "thumb" region as temperatures continued to drop throughout the day, creating harsh roadway conditions for afternoon drivers. This allowed snow to stick to the pavement, causing multiple car pileups along I-94.
Drone footage shared by local storm chaser Jaden Pappenheim shows the aftermath of a serious car crash that resulted in a car pileup along the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Kalamazoo. In the video, viewers see a crashed car torn apart near a large truck with multiple cars piled up behind them on the road. The Weather Channel mentioned that injures occurred as a result of the six-mile pileup, but information regarding just how serious the injuries were has yet to be released.
Dramatic drone video shows massive pileup on I-94 eastbound near Kalamazoo, MI. I'm really hoping everyone is okay @SevereStudios #miwx pic.twitter.com/MDcqDhC1zz— Storm Chaser Jaden Pappenheim 🌪 (@PappenheimWx) December 18, 2023
Weather.com senior meteorologist Jon Erdman explained how the lake-effect snow led to an increase in car crashes throughout the day.
"You don't need big snowfall totals to make travel dangerous. In this case, Kalamazoo reported snow with wind gusts from 30 to 45 mph Monday morning. That quick accumulation of snow on roads, plus visibility reduced to a quarter-mile or less, can lead to the type of vehicle wrecks we saw Monday on a busy interstate."
Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kalamazoo, Van Buren and Allegan counties remain under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through Tuesday afternoon.