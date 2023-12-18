WATCH: 'Treacherous' Snow Bursts Cause Massive Car Crashes Across Michigan

Winter storm warnings remain in effect for multiple Michigan counties as "treacherous" snow bursts make travel across the state increasingly more dangerous. According to Click On Detroit, a cold front brought "several inches of snow" to the Southern region of the state on Monday (December 18). Snow accumulation increased across the "thumb" region as temperatures continued to drop throughout the day, creating harsh roadway conditions for afternoon drivers. This allowed snow to stick to the pavement, causing multiple car pileups along I-94.

Drone footage shared by local storm chaser Jaden Pappenheim shows the aftermath of a serious car crash that resulted in a car pileup along the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Kalamazoo. In the video, viewers see a crashed car torn apart near a large truck with multiple cars piled up behind them on the road. The Weather Channel mentioned that injures occurred as a result of the six-mile pileup, but information regarding just how serious the injuries were has yet to be released.